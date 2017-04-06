Sure, English speakers have a word for bouncing from relationship to relationship, but where's our word for that feeling you get when someone is so cute you want to squeeze them to within an inch of their life? There are all kinds of factors that determine how we use language to express ourselves. And, as anyone who's tried to DTR (define the relationship) before knows, it can be especially difficult to find the right words to describe how we feel about someone else.
That's what inspired "The Language of Love," an illustration series from Expedia.co.uk by Argentinian artist Jazmin Batista. Her illustrations depict different types of affection and feelings that only certain languages can accurately describe.
We learned from the series that, from Tagalog to Norwegian, languages from around the world have developed to capture nuanced, real-life emotions. Some of these words only refer to an isolated moment (the anticipation you feel right before someone comes over), while others describe how committed you are (the hope that you never have to live without your partner).
Ahead, discover the word for falling in love, the sensation of caressing your lover's hair, and more. You just might be able to put something into words that was previously indescribable.