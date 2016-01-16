Ladies with slightly messy waves are everywhere you turn in Cali. It makes sense; it's a perfect look for summer, and it practically feels like summer year-round in L.A. If there's one cut that truly epitomises this ubiquitous style, it's the delightfully bedheady, and slightly beachy long bob made famous by one of the city's raddest hairstylists, Anh Co Tran.
You've probably seen Tran's work on Instagram, Pinterest, and pretty much all over the web. If you're like us, you've been left with one resounding question: How do I get this look at home? To find out, we spent a day with Tran at his beautiful L.A. salon, Ramirez/Tran, to learn all of the celeb stylist's favourite tips and tricks. The best part? The textured waves you'll create here can become a base for Day Two and Day Three styles that are just as appealing — without ever lathering up!
Lending her enviable head of hair for this how-to demonstration is one of the first adopters of the cut, Alaina Etue. An L.A. It Girl in her own right, as the aesthetic director for Genetic Denim, Etue is the brains behind the brand's shoots, styling, and even some of its designs.
Before we proceed with this tutorial, there's one caveat: You really do need a choppy long bob to pull off these looks. (If you're updating your 'do, ask your hairstylist to go slightly shorter in back, with a soft undercut and lots of shaggy layers.) Thick hair? Cool. Curly locks? No problem. Just follow our suggested tweaks throughout!
Bookmark this page and get your product shopping list ready, because this may just be the coolest, easiest hair routine, ever.
