I Switched To A Homemade Beauty Routine — & Here's What Happened

There are two types of beauty people in the world: those who swear by the all-natural , no preservatives, no chemicals, no bad-stuff-whatsoever life — and those who don't even bother to glance at the ingredient list. Until a couple of months ago, I fell into the latter camp. If it worked, I didn't care what the hell was in it. Then, I started doing research for a story about the best and worst ingredients for your hair type and quickly changed my tune. There's some scary (and hard-to-pronounce) stuff out there, folks.