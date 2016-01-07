14 Albums To Look Out For In 2016

God, musicians can be annoying. Much like a Hungry House order, they never deliver on time. Frank Ocean, Rihanna, and Kanye are just three of the names who failed to hit their release dates in 2015. Still, they should all appear this year...right? Here are some of the albums we're most looking forward to (hopefully) soundtracking our 2016.

