AI’s Influence Is Growing In The Dating World. Will It Connect Us, Or Divide Us?

It’s hard to ignore the Black Mirror vibes of it all, especially when it comes to an algorithm telling you what your opening line should be or what to say when there’s a disagreement between you and who you’re dating. It’s also hard to ignore that anything man-made will also come along with man’s biases, meaning that an algorithm’s outcome will reflect the prejudices of those who created them. The reasons for AI bias can be wide-ranging, according to Tarighat. It can be everything from how the AI is built to what kind of data is used for training it. “And that could mean the people who pick what to train it on are biased, or unintentionally biased, about what data they select, or the data itself can be biased. That's one side of it,” he says. “The other side of it is, you can have these user-generated feedback loops in the training — you see some of this in TikTok — where the underlying technology may not be biased in some cases, but the way that users give it inputs for it to train on, you could have this negative behaviour that users do on en masse that can cause a biased outcome.”