The best solution is prevention and this is where SPF literacy comes into play. Dermatologists advise it is best to choose an SPF of at least 30, that is water and sweat resistant with broad spectrum UVB and UVA cover (look for 4 stars at least). Sunscreen should be applied about 15 minutes before exposure and reapplied every two hours or immediately after swimming. Dermatologists recommend that adults need one teaspoon for the face and neck and a minimum of 2-4 tablespoons to cover the body. Remember apply to your eyelids, lips, backs of knees, ears, feet, hands and under your arms, too.