If you're not familiar with Sistren, now is the time to get to know the collective. The sister-friends (Michelle and Deji biological, Babirye their soul sister) broke onto the broadcasting scene in 2015 with podcasts that saw them debate and pull apart everything from bisexuality and black excellence to self-confidence and self-care.
You may recognise two of the trio from Cecile Emeke's brilliant web series Ackee & Saltfish, or from their stint at Radar radio back in 2017 (which they departed following allegations about the station's management). Today, they're over on Foundation.fm, dissecting the issues facing young, queer black women and navigating the world with their audience on their weekly show.
Sistren are now partnering with adidas Originals on its new Home of Classics footwear collection, inspired by the legendary brand's 50 years of sporting and cultural heritage. The trio front the campaign, wearing everything from the Supercourt RX sneaker to Stan Smith kicks. We chatted to the airwave disruptors about protecting trans women of colour, Lakeith Stanfield's style, and the best spaces created by black women right now.