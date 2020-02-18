She said: "It feels good to be among the few of the female photographers available in Kampala…it gives us an opportunity to feel part of our own stories and tell the stories of our own people. Many wouldn’t fly me from Uganda to go and tell a story in the UK, but they would fly a photographer from the UK to go and tell a story in Uganda, but now it’s starting to change. It’s really exciting for me – I can be part of the stories of how my country and community is being presented out there in the media."



The campaign also features work from Farzana Wahidy, the first professional female Afghan photojournalist to work with major international press agencies including the Associated Press, as well as street photographer Tahmina Saleem, who has documented the achievements and challenges of women in Afghan society.