Feminism, Catholicism, & My Abortion

I was brought up Catholic in the UK and my parents are very religious, but they still drink when they want to, and they know I’ve been having sex since I was 16 – which they were upset about at the time but it’s fine now. They are totally sympathetic to abortions under extenuating circumstances, and would march for these rights themselves – if they were isolated cases. They would vehemently disagree, for example, with a teenage girl in our family being forced to have a baby that she couldn’t cope with, or a woman whose health was in danger being forced to continue with the pregnancy, or a woman who was a victim of sexual assault being forced to carry that baby, or a woman not being allowed a termination after finding out during a scan that her baby had a severe disability. What they would object to, is me: a financially stable, healthy, 28-year-old woman who got wasted, slept with someone they shouldn’t have without protection, and had an abortion. And I understand that.