Editors Share Their 5-Minute Makeup Routines

That being said, we are still beauty devotees and we do need a few minutes of "me time" in the morning to apply a handful of clutch products. From one sleeping beauty to another, we're here to give you a taste of the five-minute makeup routines that get us out the door feelin' fly and (relatively) on time. So here's what we lean on when we're three snooze buttons in, or just don't feel like busting out the six-step contour palettes. Share yours with us in the comments below.