29 Questions With My Partner

I'm not sure what constitutes a date these days. I always thought that a date could only happen before a couple become an established relationship. Now people talk about 'date night', where two people already in an established relationship go out on a date together. We don't really do that, do we? We go out a lot together but we don't call it 'date night'. On our first official 'date' we spent over two hours driving around to different towns/restaurants as you couldn’t decide what you wanted to eat. That will stay with me (has scarred me) for life.