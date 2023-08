Meet The Black Stylist Bringing Cornrows To 2023’s Biggest Catwalks

It was only in January 2023 that Kamara delved into the high fashion space and seven months later, she’s doing big things. “It happened very quickly. I’ve got a friend who works in fashion. He’s a designer named Onye and his brand is called Gravalot . He had me on set one day for a shoot, telling me that he’s doing some work for Paris Fashion Week,” she says. “Then I asked him if it was weird for me to book a ticket to Milan and try to be a hairstylist, after seeing posts about Black models getting poor treatment for their hair,” she says. In response, he mentioned that it would either be a great opportunity or a total disaster. “You can’t just turn up in Milan at the shows saying ‘I’m a hairstylist’, it doesn’t work like that,” she admits. Instead, she began to send out multiple emails to the relevant people, getting in touch with the lead hairstylists and doing her research. “I hounded people on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, and their agents and before you know it, I was already on these big shows! It’s been a very quick journey,” she says, laughing. It’s all about putting yourself out there.