Your June Horoscope Is Here – It’s Time To Change Your Life

Welcome to June, cosmic beings! A dynamic full moon in Sagittarius takes place June 4 at 2:42 a.m. GMT, just a few days after Jupiter and the North Node conjoin in the sign of Taurus. This presents all zodiac signs with an alluring opportunity to alter the course of our lives. The next half of the year has the potential to look and feel radically different than the first half has, and this month’s full moon serves as a significant turning point.
The Sun’s in Gemini until June 21, and Venus, the planet of love and magnetism, enters Leo on June 5 and remains there for an unusually long period of time — until October 8 (due to Venus Retrograde which will begin July 22). The combination of the Gemini Sun and Venus in Leo adds unpredictable and adventurous energy to our social lives this month. That’s exactly what we need after the emotionally heightened experiences we navigated during eclipse season in May.
Eclipse season may be behind us, but retrograde season’s just getting started. On June 11, Pluto, the planet of transformation, retrogrades back into Capricorn, where it’ll remain until the start of 2024. Think back to how you felt at the start of 2023, when Pluto was in its final degrees of Capricorn. Major themes from that point in your life will circle back to be acknowledged and dealt with.
On June 17, Saturn, the planet of challenge, begins its four-and-a-half month retrograde in the sign of Pisces, one day before the Gemini new moon. Then Neptune retrograde begins on June 30, shifting our focus to our subconscious realm. The best way to flow through this astrologically packed month is to stay close to nature and minimise how much we use social media. Practicing presence and patience will pay off.
Read your horoscopes for your Sun and Rising signs for the most in-depth forecast.
Aries Sun & Rising:
Welcome to the other side, Aries. Jupiter spends its first full month in the sign of Taurus, so this may be the most financially prosperous month you’ve experienced so far this year. This isn’t too good to be true — you’ve worked diligently to get to this stage of your life, and the month of June will help you find ways to sustainably and intentionally grow your wealth.
But just remember that wealth is more than just the number in your bank account. Wealth also refers to the aura you transmit in the world. Once Venus enters your fellow Fire sign of Leo on June 5, you’re encouraged to take centre stage, let yourself be seen, and radiate joyful vibes, as your sector of fate, creativity, fame, and true love will be activated. You may feel called to sign up for an improv class or start writing a screenplay, especially since your planetary ruler Mars is currently in Leo all month.
Things start slowing down in the second half of the month once Saturn’s retrograde in Pisces begins June 17, and Cancer Season begins June 21. You’ll be focused on self-improvement during the final weeks of June, and may not be in that much of a social mood. Indulge in me time and shut out the outside world if your spirit calls for it.
Taurus Sun & Rising:
Taurus season has come and gone, and now Gemini season encourages you to come out of your comfort zone and show the world that you’re not as predictable as they may think. Jupiter’s spending its first full month in your sign, amping up your self-confidence, but also intensifying your stubborn streak. With Mars, the planet of action, still at a frictional angle to the Taurus placements in the cosmos, you may find yourself losing your cool more easily at the start of the month, particularly around the Sag new moon on June 3. Working out, making love, and directing your energy to a creative hobby are healthy outlets for any pent-up passion brewing within.
Mid-month, the Gemini new moon inspires you to switch up your routine, especially at work. Doing so could lead to a financial windfall coming your way in the next six months. But since Saturn, Neptune, and Pluto are all retrograde this month, you’d benefit from avoiding impulsive decision-making, and instead weeding out the distractions so you can better hear your intuition.
The Sun’s entrance into Cancer on June 21, followed by Mercury also entering Cancer on June 26, present you with the ideal sensitive vibes to flow through feelings of discomfort and trust yourself wholeheartedly.
Gemini Sun & Rising:
Gemini Season is in full gear this month, and the Sagittarius full moon on June 3 helps heat up a romantic connection in your life, in fun and lively ways. Venus, the planet of love, enters Leo on June 5, lighting up your communication sector until October 8. This extended transit increases your confidence, while also making you slightly cocky or verbally aggressive. Check yourself when you notice your ego taking over. Some of the words you express this month could lead to burned bridges if you’re not careful.
Fortunately for you, Mercury, your planetary ruler, enters your sign on June 11, and remains there until the 26th. You’ll be able to convince nearly everyone to do what you want, making it a prime time to ask for a raise at work or seek genuine forgiveness in a friendship or romantic partnership.
Just make sure you’re not backtracking once Saturn begins its four-and-a-half-month retrograde in Pisces on the 17th. People will respect you more if your actions match your words, and the Sun’s entrance into Cancer on the 21st will provide you with an opportunity to evaluate what your values are, while holding yourself accountable for abiding by them. Maturity looks good on you!
Cancer Sun & Rising:
Cancer, your birthday season is around the corner, but before we get there, the Sagittarius full moon on June 3 shines a light on your routine, your health, and your wellness. Have you been overworking yourself to prove a point? This full moon may lead to you feeling physically and emotionally drained as the month begins, and this may be your sign to say no to all the responsibilities you’ve taken on, both at work and in your social life. You don’t have to always be the saviour.
Once Pluto, the planet of transformation, retrogrades back into Capricorn on June 11, your partnership and marriage sector will be highlighted throughout the rest of 2023. Relationships will take centre stage in your subconscious mind, even if you’d prefer to focus on other matters. Think back to what relationship story was playing out in your life from January to March 2023 — chances are, there’s more to that story, and Pluto’s retrograde will help you unpack that.
By the time your birthday season begins on June 21, followed by Mercury’s entrance into your sign on June 26, you’ll look and feel like a more healed and wise version of yourself. Perfect timing because Neptune, the planet of illusion, begins its five-month reversal in your fellow Water sign of Pisces on June 30, and this could feel like a cosmic doozy. Instead of thinking of the worst-case scenario, use this retrograde, combined with Jupiter’s first full month in Taurus to visualise your ideal life into existence.
Leo Sun & Rising:
Leo, now that Venus is in your sign until October 8, you’re the cosmic favourite (at least until Venus retrograde begins next month on July 22). You’ve been quietly doing your thing these past few months, and not fighting for the limelight. But now, the limelight is fighting for you. Everyone wants a piece of you this month, even if, or even especially if, you’re not asking for it. The full moon in Sagittarius on June 3 activates your sector of fame, creativity, and true love, further intensifying your magnetic nature. Whatever you ask for this month is likely to come to you with greater ease — so be careful what you wish for.
The Gemini new moon on June 18 shifts the focus to your friendships and social networks. If you’ve felt a bit off in that department, this is the cosmic fresh start you need to assess who you want to keep in your circle, and who you may need to peacefully release. Chances are, this new moon will open you up to making new friends, especially if things have felt one-sided in previous friendships.
Once Cancer season begins on the 21st, you’ll be in a more introspective and homebody mood, making it an ideal time to invite your trusted crew over to your abode rather than saying yes to countless invites.
Virgo Sun & Rising:
Virgo, as the month begins, the Sagittarius full moon on June 3 highlights your domestic sector. Since Sag energy creates astrological friction with your Virgo energy, an event that occurs at home could deeply grate on your nerves, or you could get in a heated argument with a housemate or family member. While you can’t control what happens to you, you can control how you choose to react to it, and that will be your cosmic test with this full moon.
Your planetary ruler Mercury enters Gemini on June 11, further throwing you out of your comfort zone, as Gemini’s mercurial energy is vastly different from your own. On top of this, Venus, the planet of connection, is in Leo, making you feel more sensitive and aggressive simultaneously. The first three weeks of June may not be the most smooth-sailing for you,
Virgo, especially once Saturn, the Teacher Planet, begins its four-and-a-half-month retrograde in your opposite sign of Pisces. Your relationships could go through a period of reassessment during this retrograde.
Life starts to mellow out once the Sun enters Cancer on the 21st, followed by your ruler Mercury also entering the sign represented by the Crab. The Cancer energy in the cosmos harmonises with your Virgo nature, helping you end the month with greater patience, love, and empathy than you previously felt. Pour that love into yourself first and foremost.
Libra Sun & Rising:
Libra, as the month of June begins, the Sagittarius full moon helps open up your throat chakra. Whatever thoughts and feelings you’ve kept bottled up these past six months in order to keep the peace will finally be released, perhaps in a somewhat dramatic and even angry way. You deserve to feel anger and to outwardly express it. This month’s full moon helps you step into a more assertive phase of your life, especially once your planetary ruler Venus enters Leo on June 5.
On the 18th, the new moon in Gemini blows winds of change and greater ease into your life, helping smooth any ruffled feathers from the earlier half of the month. Saturn’s retrograde in Pisces further mends your wounds, while reminding you of the power of setting peaceful, yet firm boundaries with people who consciously or unconsciously take advantage of your generosity.
Once Cancer Season begins on June 21, you may feel too sensitive for your liking, which could lead to you focusing your energy on your career instead. Make sure you’re not using professional obligations as a way to bypass emotional awareness, Libra. Yes, you can make significant strides at work, but also take time to journal your feelings or let them out through a creative outlet, because this month will be astrologically intense and it’s best to own up to what you’re navigating internally.
Scorpio Sun & Rising:
You’ve made it through eclipse season, Scorpio. Now what? Now you do whatever you want to do. You let your inner child take the lead. This month’s full moon in Sagittarius on June 3 is the ideal invitation to break free from mundane routines or societal expectations, and pave your own path, boldly and freely. This includes leaving behind outdated jobs or relationships, even if you have no idea what’s coming next. Since your sector of money and security is activated by the Sag full moon, and Jupiter, the planet of luck, is in Taurus, activating your marriage sector, chances are that what comes next will be abundant, sensual, and totally unexpected.
The one caveat: we’re at the peak of the start of retrogrades, with Pluto, Saturn, and Neptune all retrograde throughout the month. This could lead to you second-guessing yourself, especially when you’re at the brink of changing your life for the better. Taking courageous leaps of faith can initially feel frightening, but you shouldn’t let the fear stop you from living the life your soul is calling for. The Gemini new moon on June 18 can help you write down your concerns, face them head-on, and choose to believe in the best-case scenario rather than worrying about what could go wrong.
Cancer season will feel like a cosmic gift, as the Sun and Mercury’s entrance into Cancer on June 21 and 26, respectively, will be a healing balm after the twists and turns you’ve navigated during last month’s eclipse season. Embrace this period of blissful calm the Universe is blessing you with.
Sagittarius Sun & Rising:
Sag, as the month begins, all eyes, ears, and several lips are likely to be on you! The full moon in your sign on June 3 shines a light on your vibrant and effervescent personality. Everyone wants a piece of you — but not everyone deserves it. Venus’s entrance into Leo on June 5 encourages you to be unapologetically selfish. If people have consistently been grating on your nerves, you may decide to distance yourself from them instead of constantly giving them second chances. It’s retrograde season, so chances are they’ll circle back in a few months’ time, but, for now, a breather will do you and everyone involved some good.
Mid-month, the Gemini new moon helps you start fresh on your romantic journey. You’re known for being the flirt of the zodiac, and at times also being a heartbreaker, but you shouldn’t let these stereotypes limit or define you. This new moon takes place quite close to the start of Saturn’s retrograde in Pisces, so even if you have your fair share of admirers flocking around you, you’ll be feeling more selective and discerning of who has access to your energy.
Cancer season may be a surprisingly tender period for you romantically, where you focus on cultivating profound intimacy with just one person, instead of leading people on or playing it cool. View vulnerability as a sexy superpower.
Capricorn Sun & Rising:
Capricorn, your planetary ruler Saturn will experience its first Pisces retrograde in the past 27 years. This transit officially begins June 17, but you’re likely to feel the pre-shadow effects of the retrograde as soon as the month begins. With the Sag full moon activating your spirituality and healing sector on June 3, the first half of June will have you feeling in a deeply introspective and somewhat self-protective mood. The more discerning you are about who and what gets your attention and energy, the better.
The Gemini new moon on June 18 activates your sector of health, service, and wellness. This is one of the best lunations of the year for starting fresh on a fitness journey or taking up a new food regimen, perhaps by cooking nutritious meals for yourself rather than ordering take-out, or finding an accountability buddy for your workout plan. Just make sure you’re infusing fun in your health journey, or else you’ll easily feel burnt out, especially since your ruler Saturn will be retrograde and encouraging a softer approach to productivity.
Once Cancer season starts on June 21, relationships take centre stage, and you may find yourself falling in love more deeply with your own self first and foremost. This self-love energy will magnetise more cosmic matches in your life, not only romantically but also in terms of friendship. This isn’t too good to be true, Capricorn — it’s the Universe giving you what you once wished for. And it’s up to you to receive these blessings.
Aquarius Sun & Rising:
Aquarius, the Sagittarius full moon on June 3rd is a wake-up call for you. If you’ve been dreaming of exploring a creative passion or hobby, but you kept putting it on the back burner, you’ll feel lit up with a tremendous sense of passion and drive. This is the time to shoot your shot, for your inner child’s sake.
By the time the new moon takes place in your fellow Air sign of Gemini on June 18, you may be well on your path to redefining your values. One of your planetary rulers, Saturn, will have just begun its retrograde in Pisces, and it’ll feel like you’re morphing into someone brand new. It doesn’t matter what you were once known for, you’ll be in the mood to distance yourself from labels and categorisation and live a life beyond definition. This may initially feel like an identity crisis of sorts, but you’re actually stepping into a period of profound liberation.
Cancer season starts on the 21st, and while your sign tends to feel awkward during this season due to the heightened sentimentality in the cosmos, you’ll notice that this has a positive effect on your mental health, because you’ll be more open to mindful techniques such as meditation, yoga, or nature therapy. Quieting your mind and tapping into your intuitive awareness is the name of the game as the month comes to an end.
Pisces Sun & Rising:
At the end of this month, Neptune, the planet of fantasy, will begin its five-month retrograde through your sign, Pisces. You’ll feel the influence of this potent retrograde as soon as the month begins, so if there are moments when you feel a bit mentally foggy, chalk it up to Neptune’s upcoming retrograde, as well as Saturn’s retrograde in your sign that will begin on June 17.
These two retrogrades will help you rewire your consciousness, especially if you’ve been feeling trapped in victim-based mentalities. You’ll get to the root of where recurring pain or trauma derives from, and while transformation won’t happen overnight, this potent month provides a gateway and path for conscious healing of any deeply ingrained wounds.
The Gemini new moon on June 18 adds welcomed lightness to your life after a period of intense shadow work. Let yourself play like a child on their favourite playground — your inner child will be taking the lead, reminding you of hobbies, passions, and interests that you previously neglected. Once Cancer season begins on June 21 and activates your sector of fun, fate, and creativity, you’ll immerse yourself in rejuvenating activities and will feel more joy and presence than you’ve felt in the first five months of the year. Embrace this new beginning.