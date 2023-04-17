Welcome to eclipse season! Last month, we experienced a new moon in Aries on March 21, and this week, on April 20 at 4:12 a.m. GMT, the solar eclipse and new moon in Aries will strike at the final degrees of Aries.
New moons don’t often repeat themselves consecutively in the same sign, so the fact that we’re having back-to-back Aries new moon energy, combined with Jupiter and Chiron’s presence in Aries, is quite significant for all zodiac signs.
Solar eclipses bring dynamic change, and this week will feel like a turning point and an opportunity to start over in areas of our lives that have felt stagnant. Venus’ newfound presence in Gemini is ushering in unpredictable winds, so keep an eye on current events, including global protests such as the ongoing revolutions in France and Burkina Faso — they may pick up speed this week.
On Friday 21st, mercury retrograde begins in the sign of Taurus. This kickstarts a three-week period of slowdowns when it comes to communication, contracts, travel, and creativity. It’s best for us to focus on tying up loose ends as we enter this second half of April, and avoid getting caught up in misunderstandings. The Sun’s entrance into Taurus encourages us to pace ourselves and mellow out these next four weeks.
Be sure to read your horoscopes for your Sun and Rising signs for the most in-depth forecast.