I’m A Black Therapist & My TikToks Got Me Fired

The internet's version of accountability is one where public outrage is somehow more important than the actual people involved and impacted. My words have been used to spin anti-Black and anti-feminist agendas when that was never my intention. Many people claimed that “therapists like me are the reason why men do not seek help” or that I did not care about Black men at all. Some people even claimed I was talking about my own clients directly but that is completely untrue. My passion comes from being tired of Black men dying. My passion comes from understanding just how high the stakes are for our community. Again, a part of my platform is to help make therapy more accessible because of the very real barriers to it that exist.