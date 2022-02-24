My Journey To 2012: The Grass Is Always Greener 10 Years Ago

I was generally happy with the way my life had gone since 2012, but the cool thing about that year was that I didn’t know what I would be doing in 10 years, so I could imagine anything. I would sit on my back porch and dream about being a nurse, a journalist, a penguin researcher, a teacher, a PR coordinator, and a stay-at-home parent. I pictured myself marrying both my schoolgirl crushes and Gerard Butler. I thought about living in Manhattan high rises and country homes in Montana and maybe even in Antarctica with the Emperor penguins. There was so much possibility, and I wasn’t yet on any particular trajectory. My future decisions about where to go to school, where to live, and who to associate myself with would shape where I went eventually — but, then, I was doodling on a blank dry-erase board, coming up with different future life scenarios, each more different than the next but just as full of wonder and excitement.