The Truth About Drink Spiking At Universities

Four universities (Cardiff, Durham, Liverpool and University College London) said they do not hold this information or refused to respond, arguing that locating the data would exceed the time and costs limits outlined in the Freedom of Information Act. Twenty universities did respond, however. Their replies confirmed that there is no established, uniform system across universities for recording incidents of drink or injection spiking either formally (through internal disciplinary processes) or informally (via anonymous requests for wellbeing support). As such, it is incredibly difficult to create a clear picture of spiking culture and understand how it is evolving as well as tackle it. In this, there are echoes of the fact that there is currently no uniform and unilateral process for recording and tackling the issue of sexual assault in higher education institutions . Another problem is that in at least one case a student can only make a formal disciplinary report of an incident of drink spiking if the alleged perpetrator is also a student at the university. This means that incidents which occur off-campus (such as in a local nightclub) are unreported.