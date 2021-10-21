Women Report Being “Spiked With Needles” In UK Nightclubs: What’s Going On?

Winstock said that spiking someone via injection would not necessarily be easy to achieve. "Whenever I see people being jabbed in the neck in films and then rendered unconscious I wonder how realistic that is," he explained. "When you give an injection to someone, you have to draw up the medication and insert the needle. It would not be easy to go up to someone with a loaded syringe and jab it through someone’s clothing. Injections hurt, not so much because of the needle but because you’re injecting reasonably large volumes of fluid under someone’s skin. It would be difficult to do this. It would also be difficult to get hold of the medication to do this. It’s not impossible but it is unlikely."