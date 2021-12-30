The First New Moon Of 2022 Is Bringing Us Clarity, Luck & New Possibilities

The luminary doesn't just mark the start of 2022 — it also marks the start of a brand-new personal year, Murphy says. "We think of it this way because it’s a time when we set our intentions for what we want in the year ahead," she says. "These goals become like a mountain, and that mountain becomes the object we set out to climb. Luckily, Capricorn has a determination that equips us with the patience, discipline, and persistence to reach the top."