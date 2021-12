The Numerology Of 2022 Is Telling Us That The New Year Is Going To Be A Happy One

Ellen Ricks, monthly numerology writer for Astrology.com , says that six is often seen as the parent figure in numerology. "[It's] someone who gives us nurturing and compassion when we need it, but also some tough love when we need that too," she says. "Six is very family focused, so we may see people reconnecting with family members they haven't seen since the pandemic. Many people may be starting a family, or moving back in with their family." The family vibes are strong, and after the back-to-back dumpster fires of 2020 and 2021, this energy feels incredibly welcome. We could all benefit from making our connections more meaningful this year, so set a reminder to call up your loved ones and spend some safe, quality time with one another.