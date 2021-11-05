Because our fire is Ancestral. It still burns, reshapes us and wants us to be here despite every attempt to eradicate us. Despite what the worst of them wishes they could do to us. Despite what they tried to do to our Mothers before us, hoping that it would end us too. That’s what colonialism wants to put out in us, the fire that was gifted to us by those who invoked its flames first. That is why it seeks to leave us cold and unlit. The loneliness of the isolation is meant to starve us into submission and make us seek where there is no love and no power to be found for us. It wants to pull us outside of our body and into a wrenching knot of subjugation.