The New Moon In Scorpio Will Bring Out Your Dark Side

We all have a dark side, one that we often shy away from or try to hide. But this new moon is inviting us to look that part of ourselves square in the eye. Ask yourself, What do I want to change about myself? What can I heal from that's in my control? Maybe you've been acting selfishly lately and want to be more giving, or you've been short with your partner and want to be a better listener and more understanding. As Montúfar said, the best way we can get through this emotional new moon is to face our inner, darker selves head on to see where and how we can move forward. Do something productive to let out your emotions, like journaling or even heading to a rage room — anything that helps you release your innermost feelings. "If we have been wanting to make significant changes in our lives but haven’t dared to take the leap, this lunation could pave the road for them to finally happen," Montúfar says.