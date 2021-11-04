The New Moon In Scorpio Will Bring Out Your Dark Side

We're in the midst of Scorpio season, one of the most intense parts of the astrological year. It can be chaotic, but ultimately this time of year will inspire us to release the past and make way for the future. And the new moon in Scorpio, which occurs on November 4, makes that distinctly scorpion-like desire for a transformation even stronger. New moons always symbolise beginnings and fresh starts, but with this double dose of Scorpio energy, we simply won't be able to ignore our drive to create change.
Scorpio, as a sign, is pretty emotional, so this week may bring up some intense feelings. Don't back down. "Deeply buried emotions can be triggered during this new moon, and the best way to deal with them is by allowing them to come out, as uncomfortable as it feels," says Narayana Montúfar, senior astrologer for Astrology.com and author of Moon Signs: Unlock Your Luminary Power. This is especially true because this luminary is ruled by both Mars and Pluto, which Montúfar says are the two most intense planetary energies. "Together, they will work hard to help us release fears and insecurities — but we must dare to go deep and explore some of our shadow side in order to get there," she says.
We all have a dark side, one that we often shy away from or try to hide. But this new moon is inviting us to look that part of ourselves square in the eye. Ask yourself, What do I want to change about myself? What can I heal from that's in my control? Maybe you've been acting selfishly lately and want to be more giving, or you've been short with your partner and want to be a better listener and more understanding. As Montúfar said, the best way we can get through this emotional new moon is to face our inner, darker selves head on to see where and how we can move forward. Do something productive to let out your emotions, like journaling or even heading to a rage room — anything that helps you release your innermost feelings. "If we have been wanting to make significant changes in our lives but haven’t dared to take the leap, this lunation could pave the road for them to finally happen," Montúfar says.
Of course, as we know, new beginnings go hand in hand with endings. "For some, this new moon will coincide with breaking away from things and individuals you feel are standing in your way," says Leslie Hale, psychic astrologer for Keen.com. "This can be the ending of a planned response such as leaving a job, or it can more likely be an unplanned response that occurs out of the blue. If this is the case, it would be the result of tensions that have been building for some time."
The new moon's transformational energy is all the more potent thanks to its tight opposition with Uranus, the Planet of Rebellion, that is currently retrograde in Taurus. "We can expect impulsive emotional outbursts — from ourselves and others," warns Lisa Stardust, the author of Saturn Return Survival Guide and The Astrology Deck. Madi Murphy, the co-founder of The Cosmic RX and The Cosmic Revolution, agrees. "Wild, eccentric, rebel-with-a-cause planet Uranus brings an erratic energy, so your emotions may be all over the place," she says. "Notice where you may feel extra irritable or impulsive; this may be a reaction to the enormous energy shifts going on. Many will feel unsettled."
There are things we can do to work through this frenetic energy. "Ask yourself how you can self-regulate and ground your energy so you can integrate these frequencies," suggests Murphy. "This new moon is like a high-voltage shock running through you. What are the pylons you have in place to help you absorb it?"
The new moon will square Saturn in Aquarius as well, directly setting off the Saturn and Uranus squares that have been happening in 2021 (and what astrologers have called the defining aspect of 2021). There was one on February 17 and another on June 14, and one more is coming on December 24. To prep for this transit, Stardust says to think back to these two dates — what was happening in your life then? When Saturn and Uranus form a square, the problems within our political, financial, and social institutions often become exposed, Montúfar previously told Refinery29."This new moon sets off those aspects and transits," Stardust says. "Therefore, we can expect another element of the situations from those dates to resurface and to set the stage for the final Uranus and Saturn square that occurs on December 24."
Change can be scary — but ultimately, it's often for the better. "You are able to manifest some amazing changes now," says Murphy. "Like a snake shedding its skin, you are being asked to shapeshift into a much more potent and powerful version of yourself."