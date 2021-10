What Mars In Scorpio Means For Your Sex Life

This could be a perfect time to get your priorities straight and ask yourself what you really want out of this life that you're not getting now, and what actions you can take to get there. "Mars in Scorpio is the time to investigate your urges, desires, drives, and feelings, to become more empowered to work on the positive ones and heal the ones that block you," says Madi Murphy, co-founder of The Cosmic RX and The Cosmic Revolution . "This transit may show you where you need to satisfy your urges or work towards bringing your dreams to life." Examining our desires — both good and bad — will be a major theme during this transit as we look within and determine what is and isn't serving us.