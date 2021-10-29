What Mars In Scorpio Means For Your Sex Life

There are a few dates you should be aware of when the Planet of Action is in the sign of the scorpion. "When Mars and Saturn square off on November 10, this will be a time when others try to dominate us, or vice versa," says Lisa Stardust, the author of Saturn Return Survival Guide and The Astrology Deck. Depending on the situation, you have two options: Stand your ground, or recognize when you may be the toxic one in the situation. Each one calls for some reflection, so expect this day to be a bit rocky.