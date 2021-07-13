Drake Bell Is Sentenced To Probation & Community Service In Child Endangerment Case

Bell was accused of behaving inappropriately with a minor after a teenage girl alleged that he had engaged in sexual conversation and sexually assaulted her on two different occasions in 2017. Investigation by local authorities in Ohio confirmed that Bell had been in contact with the minor, leading to his arrest and subsequent release on a $25,000 (roughly £18,000) bond. Initially, the actor denied the accusations, but in a shocking move, he pled guilty to both the misdemeanour and the felony at his June 23 virtual court appearance.