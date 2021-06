And as our passionate side heats up, so will the side of us that's ready for love (or lust). Passionate Venus will join Mars in fiery Leo on June 27 until July 22 — and if there's one thing we know about this duo, it's that sparks will fly. "These weeks can be a special time of fun, entertainment, and joy, especially for those born under fire signs ," Leslie Hale, psychic astrologer at Keen.com , tells Refinery29. "This combination is known for bringing someone special in your life at times, if it is compatible with your chart." If you're single, Hale says this may be a time to focus on meeting others — especially for those of you who are Leo suns. Love is truly in the air this month.