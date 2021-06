Statement Sleeves Were The Biggest (& Most Dramatic) Red Carpet Trend At The BAFTAs

On Sunday, television's buzziest stars, including The Crown’s Helena Bonham Carter and Killing Eve’s Jodie Comer, came together at London’s Television Center for the 2021 BAFTA Awards. For the occasion, attendees used the opportunity to dress up in fashion as dramatic as the roles they were there to celebrate, with many — including Bridgerton ’s Nicole Coughlan and Golda Rosheuvel, as well as It’s A Sin’s Lydia West — incorporating statement sleeves into their standout red carpet looks.