Taking up space, Winslet says, is a notion that she wants to emphasise as a new beauty ambassador. "For me, beauty has transformed so much in the last 25 years," she tells us. "When I was in my twenties, it was about putting on makeup to be attractive to men." Winslet says that the shift focusing on self-love and empowerment has changed how she sees herself. "I look at my daughter and her friends, and they're not getting themselves ready for some boy," she says. "They get themselves ready to feel good and to have fun and that's exciting."