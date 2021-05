Bare-All Fashion Was The Biggest Trend On The iHeartRadio Awards Red Carpet

Arguably the most revealing look of all was the first of three that Doja Cat wore for the evening. On the red carpet, the “Kiss Me More” singer walked in a sage green, silk-chiffon gown with an attached cape from Brandon Maxwell’s fall ‘20 collection that was completely see-through. Underneath the ethereal look, she wore a matching pair of underwear briefs. Doja’s on-stage look was also sheer, though in a more subtle way, while her final outfit was a complete 360 — a Miu Miu cocktail dress covered in cat illustrations and bows.