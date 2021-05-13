Is Jupiter In Pisces The Best Transit Of 2021? Astrologers Think So

Jupiter is one of the luckiest planets in astrology, and it's making its way into the dreamy sign of Pisces on 13th May. This combo hasn't happened since 2011 — and it's something to get excited about. In fact, it's being described as "a transit all astrologers have been expecting and looking forward to," according to Narayana Montúfar, senior astrologer for Astrology.com.
This burst of angelic energy is exactly what we need as hot girl summer draws closer. Madi Murphy, co-founder of The Cosmic RX and The Cosmic Revolution, says that the energy of Jupiter in Pisces is like "a guardian angel, a fairy godmother, and a sunny day at a peace-loving music festival combined." She says that thanks to this transit, we'll be getting "a juicy, magical summer of love."
Of course, there's a caveat: "It’s important to note that during this first Jupiter in Pisces rodeo, eclipse season and a very intense Mercury retrograde will be happening," Montúfar warns. "For these two reasons, we might not yet feel the positive effects of this planet-sign combination." But you'll notice she said "first." Jupiter will go retrograde on June 20, and as a result will re-enter Aquarius on 28th July before it heads back into Pisces on 28th December, Montúfar says. That second Jupiter-in-Pisces placement is something to look forward to.
That's not to say that this first taste will be totally blah. We'll still be getting a healthy dose of luck and good vibes — and that energy will keep going for quite some time. "One of the reasons why the last few years have been so hard is because Jupiter has been transiting in Saturn-ruled signs, Capricorn and Aquarius," says Montúfar. "As Jupiter enters Pisces, it will be in its own territory, since in traditional astrology, Jupiter rules Pisces. From this moment on, life will begin to feel easier."
After a very intense 2020 and 2021, the promise of our lives becoming even slightly easier is more than welcome. Jupiter in Pisces is an extremely harmonious transit that should feel exciting, eye-opening, and illuminating for all of us. Leslie Hale, psychic astrologer at Keen.com, says that Jupiter in Pisces is related to creativity, spirituality, creative expression, and intuition, noting that faith and optimism may make a great comeback at this time. "Jupiter in Pisces will be about healing and compassion, and the roles of those who help and serve will be amplified," Hale explains. "Romance may make a comeback with Jupiter in Pisces, along with the finer, more gentle qualities associated with love and romance." In other words, we're gearing up for one horny (and passionate) summer.
Lisa Stardust, the author of Saturn Return Survival Guide and The Astrology Deck, echoes this, adding that the transit will also give us the opportunity to implement healing into our lives. "We will be able to shape-shift our emotions, as Pisces is a water sign, and become understanding of the energies of the world at large," she says. "Dreams can become a reality, as we are inclined to comprehend the visions within and make them a reality."
There's no limit to what we can dream and accomplish during this transit. "It will definitely be a time to let our imagination run wild and listen to our intuition," Montúfar says. "In order to grow during this transit, we will have to open our minds and be more understanding of those around us. Pisces is, after all, one of the most open-minded and understanding signs, so we will have to channel our inner Pisces to fully take advantage of this transit."
Of all the lovely themes of this transit, it seems like Jupiter in Pisces is mainly about one thing: freedom. "It’s like we have all been grounded by the Universe since early 2020. and now we are being let out of the house for the first time in a very long time," Murphy says. Embrace this independence — you've earned it.