J.Lo Just Wore The Robe Version Of The Jungle Print Dress

As any J.Lo super fan will tell you, this is hardly the first time that the “Let’s Get Loud” singer has donned the bold print in the last two decades. Most recently, she was photographed in Miami in 2020 wearing a jungle print Versace blouse with matching skinny jeans for brunch. A few months prior, in September 2019, she was spotted at Milan Fashion Week wearing a jungle print mini dress with coordinating thigh-high boots. Shortly after, history repeated when she celebrated the 20th anniversary of the dress by wearing a reissued version on the catwalk at Versace’s spring ‘20 runway show . And yes, she broke the internet again.