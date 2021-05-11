J.Lo Just Wore The Robe Version Of The Jungle Print Dress

On Mother’s Day in the US, Jennifer Lopez reminded her daughter just how cool a mum she is by reinventing one of fashion's most iconic outfits: the Versace jungle print dress Lopez wore at the 2000 Grammys. In an Instagram video for a J.Lo Beauty campaign for the holiday, which Lopez shot alongside her daughter Emme and her mom Guadalupe, the singer-actress can be seen preparing for the photoshoot while wearing a green, jungle-print silky robe from the Italian fashion brand.
The original gown featured a below-the-navel V-neck and a slit up the centre — details that made it go viral during an era that still involved dial-up. Lopez’s latest version included a super-short hemline and billowy sleeves. Later in the Instagram video, she changed into a dusty rose-colored look by LaPointe, which her daughter and mother both wore as well. Though perfect for the Mother’s Day shoot, we can’t help but prefer her choice of attire for the getting-ready portion of the video.
As any J.Lo super fan will tell you, this is hardly the first time that the “Let’s Get Loud” singer has donned the bold print in the last two decades. Most recently, she was photographed in Miami in 2020 wearing a jungle print Versace blouse with matching skinny jeans for brunch. A few months prior, in September 2019, she was spotted at Milan Fashion Week wearing a jungle print mini dress with coordinating thigh-high boots. Shortly after, history repeated when she celebrated the 20th anniversary of the dress by wearing a reissued version on the catwalk at Versace’s spring ‘20 runway show. And yes, she broke the internet again.
With the recent look, J.Lo proves (once again) that the print is versatile enough for any occasion.