Eaddy, who met Sza in 2019, revealed that she and the singer went through a series of length checks and trims before getting to her current style. "She really wanted to focus the HEALTH & fullness of her natural hair," Eaddy wrote. "I'm literally so proud of our progress." According to the stylist, Sza also used Juices And Botanics products on her hair throughout her journey. Eaddy also revealed to Ming Lee Simmons that she used the Black-owned brand EapHeat to straighten Sza's ponytail.