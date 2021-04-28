Devoted fans immediately pressed the songstress for more details on her hair care regimen and raved about her style. "SZA is making me want to straighten my hair for the first time in 7 years," one Twitter user wrote. "Sza looks GREAT with any hairstyle & colour," said another, emphasising the versatility of Black hair. While we're fans of Sza however she styles her hair, we're pumped to see her glowing and thriving on her natural hair journey.