Lizzo’s Birthday ‘Fit Included Everything We Miss About Getting Dressed Up

While half of L.A.’s elite was busy preparing for the 2021 Oscars this weekend, Lizzo spent it celebrating her forthcoming 33rd birthday (the big day isn’t until Tuesday). Since Friday, the “Truth Hurts” singer’s Instagram feed has been full of highlights, which included gifts from Gucci and a ride on a private jet. But, the real fun didn’t start until she touched down in Las Vegas, where she debuted a chocolate brown, feathered look so good, it made us miss getting dressed up.
She knew it was on-point, too: “Hello... God has blessed me with another day... I’M ABOUT TO MAKE IT EVERYONE’S PROBLEM. VEGAS — CAN YOU HANDLE THIS?” she captioned a slideshow showing off the birthday ‘fit.
Advertisement
Since you only turn 33 once, naturally, Lizzo had to do so in style, which meant working with stylist Brett Alan Nelson to create a monochrome look for an evening in Sin City. The birthday girl’s outfit featured a brown, satin dress covered in Swarovski crystals, a feather shawl, and a matching pair of feather-covered sandals. The dress was further embellished with jewellery from Shine Like Me and House of Emmanuele.
Though we’d prefer it if Lizzo wore this look forever, a trip to Vegas calls for a bevy of party dresses, statement jewellery, and skimpy bikinis, which she also showcased on the social media platform. Also in her carry-on was an all-white ensemble featuring a strapless midi dress, sandals, and a purse only slightly larger than the Valentino one she brought to the American Music Awards in 2019, as well as a tie-dye string bikini that she wore with gold hoops and Versace sunglasses (nice).
Suffice to say, God didn’t only bless Lizzo with another day. They blessed us with this outfit (and then some), too.