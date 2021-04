Degree Just Launched The World’s First Deodorant For People With Disabilities

While undeniably a step in the right direction, Degree Inclusive shows that the beauty industry still has a ways to go in terms of inclusivity. The offerings have improved in recent years, thanks to brands like Fenty Beauty, which popularised an expansive range of skin-tone shades ; Dove, which has thrown its support behind the CROWN Act ; and independent brands, like Billie, making waves in the acne positivity and body-hair space . However, while all of those moves are extremely important, people with disabilities have largely been left out of the conversation. We look forward to seeing how the field evolves, with more major companies, like Unilever, thinking about product engineering for all.