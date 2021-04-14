Make Sure To Charge Your Vibrator — Venus Is In Taurus

Venus, the Planet of Love, is about to head into one of its favorite signs — dependable, hardworking Taurus. From 14th April until 8th May, we'll be getting some new, refreshing energy, prompting us to soak in the luxuries of life and put ourselves first.
"Venus is at home in the sign of the Bull, as it is one of the two signs it naturally rules," explains Narayana Montúfar, senior astrologer for Astrology.com. "In this earthy territory, Venus can work at her best and bestow gifts our way, making the next few weeks some of the best of the year for romance, flirting, and even practicing self-love as well." This positive transit will have all of us focusing on love, money, and relationships, so prepare for good things to come in those specific areas of life.
Venus in Taurus is known for being indulgent and pleasurable, which is why Lisa Stardust, astrologer and author of Saturn Return Survival Guide and The Astrology Deck, says "it’s a time to embrace one’s hedonistic sentiments and embrace sensual desires." This time is all about you, your wants, your needs, and your wishes, so don't let anyone else get in the way of you fulfilling your desires over these couple of weeks — especially in the bedroom.
Montúfar agrees, and says that since Taurus is one of the most sensual signs of the zodiac, "this planet-sign combo is all about opening ourselves to a more sensorial experience." She points out that Venus in Aries was more interested in quickies and fervent sexual escapades, but "Venus in Taurus wants us to take our time luring, undressing, and teasing our partner." The vibes of this transit make for the perfect opportunity for you to take things slow and experiment in the bedroom, with or without a partner.
The "pleasure first" energy of Venus in Taurus is extending outside of the bedroom too, according to Madi Murphy, astrologer and founder of The Cosmic Revolution. "During this transit, you might be feeling extra luxurious, grounded, and more connected to your five senses," she says. "Taurus rules earthly delights, and while Venus is in Taurus your job is to make pleasure your top priority." In other words, Murphy says that the time to treat yourself is now.
Nina Kahn, astrologer and author of Astrology For Life, agrees, saying that it's a good idea is to focus on pampering yourself during this time instead of worrying about pleasing others. "Venus in Taurus is a great time to indulge in lots of pleasure-centered self-care," she says. "Think hot bubble baths, luxurious massages, and cozying up for naps between some high-thread-count sheets."
There are a couple of dates to look out for during this transit, including 22nd April when Venus aspects Uranus. Stardust says we can expect to let our "freak flags fly" while Montúfar notes that surprises may come up in our personal relationships during this time. Leslie Hale, psychic astrologer for Keen.com, says that this can be an unusual day. "You may feel restless and desire to do or try something different, and many unexpected things can happen involving your social life, love, and money," she warns.
Then, on 25th April, Mercury will meet Venus in Taurus, which Montúfar says will "bring the opportunity to openly talk about our feelings, as well as the opportunity to express devotion, affection, and trust in our most important relationships."
Although this transit may sound like it's a tad overly self-serving, it isn't all about being selfish — Venus in Taurus just wants you to prioritize your own happiness and pleasure, which in turn may make you a better friend or more attentive lover. The decadent, lustrous energy of this transit may also be the push we need to propel us into what could be the Horniest Summer Ever — that is, if you're ready for it.