New Music To Know: Dove Cameron Doesn’t Want Your Lazy Love

As if Fridays weren’t your favourite day already, Refinery29 will also be gathering the best new music out each week, and breaking down why each track deserves a spot on your weekend playlist.
On this week's instalment of New Music Fridays, the girls are truly serving with their new releases. A Disney darling states her terms for (dis)engagement while another young starlet chooses violence (and cannibalism?), and Doja Cat and SZA take us through the bubblegum pink wonderland of our dreams — with help from your new Grey's Anatomy crush. It's all very chaotic today, and honestly, fitting for the times.
Ahead, the new music you need to know.
Prado, “Gucci Store”
Prado doesn't have to tell you that she's on — she'll just let her shopping habits speak for themselves. The epitome of confidence, the singer-songwriter unapologetically runs down her laundry list of successes in catchy new track "Gucci Store" in a way that just might inspire some high-end retail therapy of your own.
Bia, "Whole Lotta Money"
Speaking of bad bitches with money to blow, Bia has quite a lot to say on the topic. The rapper casually flexes on "Whole Lotta Money," discussing her budget (or lack thereof) that allows her to spend dollars like there's no tomorrow simply because she can.
"I can't wear the shit you bitches wear cause it's cheap to me," Bia raps calmly, dripped out as she lounges leisurely. "It's some money at my table, grab a seat with me."
Dove Cameron, "LazyBaby"
Penned in the aftermath of a painful breakup, Dove Cameron's glittering discopop offering "LazyBaby" sees the the actress laughing off the weight of her relationship woes. Don't call it a breakup song, though; this is dedicated to everyone who's breaking through and moving on.
Cody Frost, "HIGH/BYE"
Cody Frost waxes poetic on the highs and lows of growing up in "HIGH/Bye," questioning the substance of her childhood relationships over the years. Though catchy and rhythmic, the song's deep lyrics read like a page out of a philosophy book.
"Growing up is like growing into a plastic mould you don't fit in," muses the British singer sadly. "But at the same time, you're being torn limb from limb."
Get all our recommendations. Listen to the full New Music To Know in 2021 playlist on Spotify:
Chloe Moriondo, “I Eat Boys”
Catcallers, beware. This deceitfully mellow melody issues a calm but lethal warning to any man objectifying women in Chloe Moriondo's presence — she will eat you alive. Her world, her rules.
Doja Cat ft. SZA, "Kiss Me More"
Say goodbye to "Say So" because the new era of Doja Cat is upon us, starting with a sensual collaboration with SZA. "Kiss Me More" is the first single from Doja's upcoming album Planet Her, marked by a dreamy, hypnotic groove and the musician's signature lyrical blend of romance and filth. You won't be able to stop listening to the new track or take your eyes away from the love interest in the accompanying bubblegum pink visuals — yes, it's Alex Landi from Grey's!
Wendy, "Like Water"
"Red Velvet’s Wendy finally makes her solo debut, and the k-pop star's first single is a soothing balm that ebbs and flows as gracefully as the tide."
-Natalie Morin, Entertainment Writer