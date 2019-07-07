Cameron Boyce, Star of Descendants, Is Dead At 20

Cameron Boyce, a Disney star known for his roles on Jessie and Descendants, died of an epileptic seizure early Saturday morning. “It is with a profoundly heavy heart that we report that this morning we lost Cameron,” Boyce’s family said in a statement, according to E! News. “He passed away in his sleep due to a seizure which was a result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated.”
As a child star, Boyce got his start working alongside seasoned actors such as Rosario Dawson in Eagle Eye and Adam Sandler in Grown Ups. Boyce then guest-starred on several Disney series, including Austin & Ally, Good Luck Charlie, and Zendaya’s Shake It Up. At the time of his death, he was set to act alongside Kathryn Hahn in HBO’s upcoming comedy Mrs. Fletcher.
One of Boyce’s last projects, Descendants 3 — the final installment in Kenny Ortega’s musical series — will premiere on Disney Channel in the U.S. on 3 August .
“The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights, but his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him,” his family said. “We are utterly heartbroken and ask for privacy during this immensely difficult time as we grieve the loss of our precious son and brother.”
Disney Channel also released a statement. “He was an incredibly talented performer...and, above all else, he was a loving and dedicated son, brother, grandson, and friend. We offer our deepest condolences to his family, castmates, and colleagues and join his many millions of fans in grieving his untimely passing.”
This is a breaking news story; it will be updated as more details become available.
