The New Moon In Aries Is Bringing A Supercharged Start To Spring

Last month brought us a new moon in dreamy Pisces, filling us up with positive vibes and a desire to follow our wildest dreams. Now, on April 11, the new moon occurs in Aries, helping us to take the hopeful energy of last month and use it to implement some powerful — and effective — action.
"When the sun and moon come together in the sign of the fiery firstborn of the zodiac, it's time to start a new chapter," says Madi Murphy, an astrologer and the founder of The Cosmic Revolution. "Aries is all about independence, authenticity, and action. Whether it's embracing an aspect of your identity or kicking off a new project, the Universe is asking you to turn the page and write your own story." Murphy's words for this lunation include "bravery, boldness, courage, enthusiasm, initiative, and mega-inspiration." Since Aries is the very beginning of the 12-sign cycle, we're even getting some New Year's vibes out of this lunation. How do you want this spring to go? How about this summer? Set your intentions and use this new moon as a way to start fresh (...again).
Advertisement
Whatever you decide to do with this energy, be prepared to go at it full force. Narayana Montúfar, senior astrologer for Astrology.com, calls this new moon a "a quadruple dose of can-do energy" thanks to the fact that fiery Aries is ruled by go-getter Mars — we'll liken it to chugging a very large caffeinated beverage. Mars is currently in the adaptable sign of Gemini, which Montúfar says can make us "excited about finding new activities and ways of chasing our goals." If there was ever a time to go after exactly what you want, it would be now.
The dark side of Mars in Gemini is that we can become nervous and impulsive, Montúfar notes. "When deciding which strategies, activities, and goals to go for, it will be important to narrow down our focus instead of trying to go for it all at once," she says. You can't accomplish all of your hope and dreams at once, so stick to one or two biggies. Maybe you want to tackle finally decorating your bedroom, or there's a task at work you want to knock out of the park. Zero in on these, and you'll be able to make them happen.
Another potential drawback to the beautiful go-getter energy this new moon brings is a tendency to become overly competitive, warns Lisa Stardust, astrologer and author of Saturn Return Survival Guide and The Astrology Deck. Stardust suggests working on things solo right now, and focusing on your needs and desires without anyone else interfering. This could prevent butting heads and unnecessary arguments — things we'd usually want to avoid, anyway.
Advertisement
When it comes to our love lives, Montúfar says we should be keeping an eye on the Venus-Pluto square during this lunation. This is because Venus is in its fall in Aries, a position of weakness, means Pluto's destructive influence on us is stronger than usual. "This aspect can bring obsession and intensity into our bonds, so it will be important to watch our behaviour around topics of infatuation, jealousy, and control," she says.
Leslie Hale, psychic astrologer for Keen.com, agrees, saying that this square can be a hard energy to handle. "Arguments and disagreements can arise, so this is not the best time to bring up contentious issues, but if you do, be prepared for the answer," she says. "At best, this transit can transform a relationship for the better," Hale adds. "Pluto transits tend to tear things down before they rebuild in a stronger way."
This lunation may make us feel like things are really happening — and all at once. Remember to focus, take a deep breath, and get to work. You have the power to make your wildest dreams come true.