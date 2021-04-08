Amanda Gorman’s Mum Helped Do Her Hair For Her Vogue Cover

After a stunning performance at the 2021 presidential inauguration, there was no doubt in our minds that Amanda Gorman's impact would continue to skyrocket. Since that historic day, Gorman covered Time's Black Renaissance issue and was named one of People's Women Changing the World. Now, the Harvard graduate can add a historic magazine moment to her growing list of accolades as the first poet to ever grace the cover of Vogue.
Gorman's stunning spread, shot by Annie Leibovitz, features the writer and activist in a series of garments designed by Virgil Abloh. Makeup artist Raisa Flowers perfected Gorman's fresh, glowy skin look, and celebrity stylist Lacy Redway worked Gorman's hair into shoulder-length Senegalese twists, which she pinned into a half-up style. Of course, the spread wasn't complete without one of Gorman's signature statement hairpieces.
Gorman celebrated the new cover on Instagram and thanked her Vogue glam team — including her mom, who assisted Redway behind the scenes. "Special thanks to my mum who helped with hair on-set," she said in her caption. The special moment was one of Gorman's many meaningful choices for the shoot, including a gown honouring African heritage. It also marks another beautiful chapter in Gorman's story, which radiates Black girl magic and representation. "What a time to be a Black girl," activist Jamira Burley remarked in a comment. We couldn't agree more.