After Staring At This Fit Pic Of Kylie Jenner, We’ve Got To Say: We Miss Parties :(

On Thursday night, every notable LA-based 20-something gathered to celebrate Justin Bieber’s album release at The Nice Guy, a fauxld-school Italian hotspot in West Hollywood. Parties like this are certainly NOT back on, according to the CDC, but celebrities appear to be going ahead with things anyway, as guests like Kylie and Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, and Justine Skye gave it their all for this rare night out. Out of all the partygoers, the youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan did the most in a next-to-naked look that made us really (like really, really) miss parties.
To celebrate the release of Justice, Kylie chose a ketchup-coloured, nearly sheer catsuit and matching cut-out dress from New York-based designer LaQuan Smith’s latest collection. With it, she wore a leather trench coat in a lighter shade of red with pointy-toed red heels, and carried a monogrammed, makeup-case-shaped Louis Vuitton handbag. It’s one of those looks that only the most daring of party-goers would have dared try pre-pandemic. Now, after a year spent in sweatpants, we’d show up in a cocktail napkin if it meant we could go out again.
Her fellow party-goers didn’t hold back either. Bieber wore an all-brown look, featuring a leather jacket-mini skirt set from The Mannei, strappy sandals from Femme LA, a Bottega Veneta pouch bag, and a TRE by Natalie Ratabesi shearling vest. Skye also went for a monochromatic look — hers all black — in a shiny bike short-crop top set by Marine Serre. And Kendall went rogue in a short (floral) skirt and a longgg (leather) jacket.