The Grammys Used BTS As Eye Candy & Everyone Saw Right Through It

The Korean septet's performance of their No.1 single "Dynamite" was understandably one of the most highly-anticipated of the night. Not only would it be historic, as a Korean group had never been invited to the Grammy's stage for a solo performance, but the song was also their sole (also historic) nomination this year. (Not to mention that performing is BTS' superpower ). After previously being nominated for their album design and getting a cameo during Lil' Nas X's performance of "Old Town Road (Remix)" in 2020, it felt like the most successful group in the world was finally getting the recognition it deserved.