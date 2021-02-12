What’s clear is that Oyler thinks about people a lot; their weaknesses, their urges, the things about themselves that they’d most like if no one else ever even saw, let alone thought about. All of her thoughts on these things, and so many others, are reflected in Fake Accounts, then too they are reflected in Oyler’s criticism, in the care she takes with everything she writes. This is the reason why she is one of the few critics about whom so many people have such strong opinions, about whom they think about at all. When I answered that questionnaire years ago, she was one of a handful of critics I cited whose work stood out to me: “I’ll read anything [she’s] written.” Of all the things I’ve said on the internet over the years, that remains one of the things that still feels real.