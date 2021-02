Lauren Oyler is one of the few writers whose book criticism has garnered enough attention that people have conceptions about her — and, of course, misconceptions. She’s been called everything from contrarian to “ an enormous bitch ” for her critical reads of popular books by popular authors. The thing about being contrarian or an enormous bitch, though, especially as a writer, is that, in order to be any of those things, there would need to be a certain amount of bad faith at play, a defined desire to do a takedown without any actual rigor behind it other than an urge to be mean. In fact, the hallmark of Oyler’s criticism is not any innate antagonism, but rather an interest in engaging with an object on its own terms, stripped bare of all the Best Book and Worst Book hyperbole that has flattened literary discourse. The pleasure that comes from reading one of Oyler’s reviews is not only that they don’t feel patronizing or already familiar, but that they — that she — will give you something new to think about. This would seem to be what most readers of book criticism would want, and yet: “I sort of have this kind of optimistic hope that everyone will be like, ‘Spot on! I’m not mad about that at all!’” Oyler explained over Zoom last month. “But, it doesn’t work out like that.”