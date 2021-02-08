Currently, about 1.3 million Americans are receiving a COVID-19 vaccination every day, and President Joe Biden recently stated he hopes to raise that number to 1.5 million soon, with the goal of meeting his pledge to vaccinate 100 million people within his first 100 days in office.
Though during the summer of 2020 only around half of Americans said they’d were likely or certain to get vaccinated against the virus — which has killed over 440,000 of people in the US — that number has grown to up to 73%, reports The New York Times. As more people get vaccinated, public trust in the vaccines is growing.
Many of us are still waiting to make our appointments for the first dose, though, and are wondering what it'll be like to actually get vaccinated. Where will we go? What will it feel like? Will the side effects be bad?
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has released information that can help answer some of these questions — but it's even better to hear about what getting vaccinated is like from people who have actually received their first (and in some cases, second) dose. Here, six women share their experiences, from making an appointment to dealing with the after-effects.
These interviews have been condensed for clarity and length.