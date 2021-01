While belly chains and flower crowns may appear unusual for the French luxury brand, it should be noted that Lily-Rose Depp wore a chain belt with “CHANEL” on it in tiny, gold letters at Chanel's runway show in October. Call it a coincidence, but since then, other brands have embraced the trend, with Bagatiba Loren Stewart , and more jewellery favourites all selling their own iterations of the body jewellery. Maybe now this will extend to flower crowns, too.