Chrissy Teigen Just Got A John Legend-Inspired Back Tattoo

John Legend wrote a song about Chrissy Teigen, and his wife just returned the gesture by getting the name of the track, "Ooh Laa," inked on her body forever. For the meaningful body art, the model made an appointment with top Hollywood tattoo artist Winter Stone, who penned a delicate cursive inscription of the title down the Teigen's spine.
Stone then posted a photo of his work on Instagram, showing Teigen with her hair pulled back showing off her new ink. "What a blessing to honour Chrissy with this ooh laa tattoo down her spine," Stone wrote in the caption. "John wrote this sexy song for her, so naturally she should have it tattooed on her right?"
Teigen herself also shared a behind-the-scenes video on IGTV, showing fans the entire tattoo process in 2 minutes and 54 seconds with Legend's "Ooh La" playing in the background. The clip shows Winter stencilling the design, and then using a tattoo gun to ink it on Teigen's back.
Almost more than the tattoo itself, fans in the comment section are loving the meaningful tribute — and the fact that Legend was actively involved, holding his wife's hand the whole time.