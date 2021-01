Miya Ponsetto’s Interview With Gayle King Is Peak White Privilege

Here's where the video picks up: After sharing that the hotel returned her phone to her, which they had reportedly recovered from the Uber she left it in, Ponsetto downplays her actions against the Harrolds, saying that “it didn’t seem like my accusations bothered the son and father because they were enjoying a nice meal after this whole encounter.” King then asks Ponsetto to recall the day of the incident, since she says she wants to “move on” and “keep [the interview] short and sweet.” As Ponsetto starts recalling the hours leading up to the assault, she declares that she wasn’t racial profiling the guests she believed took her phone and reiterated that she simply could not be doing that because she is of Puerto Rican and Italian descent.