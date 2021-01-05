Mars In Taurus Could Make Your Sex Life A Little Messy

Mars will also form an exact conjunction with Uranus in Taurus on January 20: the Planet of Anger meeting with the Planet of Surprises, Powell notes. "This can be quite a volatile aspect," she says. "In the United States, this also happens to be Inauguration Day. To say there will be tension in the air is an understatement." No surprise there. Powell says that on this day, the energy can manifest in intense ways if we're not patient, so remember to focus on self-care. Give yourself plenty of time and space to take breaks as needed.