Mars In Taurus Could Make Your Sex Life A Little Messy

Mars also rules our sex drives — and this transit may change the way you communicate with your partner. "Mars in Taurus has a strong sensuality and sexuality," says astrologer Lisa Stardust says. "This placement can be a bit more lazy and passive." On the one hand, that's a good thing. "It means that arguments won’t become major dramas and projects may be slower to start," Stardust says. But you may also feel that your partner isn't giving you enough attention during this time, and you may be more likely to let resentment or anger slowly build up. "Holding on to anger can be a problem with Mars in Venus-ruled Taurus," says Leslie Hale, psychic astrologer at Keen.com . "Many would rather try and keep the peace by holding onto things until they reach a boiling point — then they explode." Stardust points out that while Mars in Taurus is slow to anger and passion, when it gets there, things can get pretty wild. Since a blowout fight prob isn't your ideal way to start 2021, be intentional about letting yourself feel emotions during the next few months. Share your feelings as they arise, and think up solutions to resentments before they have a chance to grow.