Kylie Jenner’s Ruby-Red Bob Is Right On Trend For Winter

It's a look that colourists are seeing pop up around the country in anticipation of the colder months. Ryan Trygstad , celebrity stylist and founder of Mark Ryan salon, says "everyone is going redder" right now. Between wanting to feel more like themselves and having more time to dedicate to the upkeep, his copper and strawberry blonde clients have been taking the plunge into shades of rouge, ruby, and cayenne spice this winter.