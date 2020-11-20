Venus Is In Scorpio, & Our Relationships Are About To Heat Up

Yes, the temperatures are dropping — but our relationships are getting hotter and hotter, as passionate Venus moves into sensual Scorpio on November 21. "We’ll want to connect with others on an intense level and create bonds that won’t ever be broken," astrologer Lisa Stardust says. "This placement is not for the faint of heart."
She's talking about only romantic relationships, but friendships and family bonds as well. The reason this transit is so powerful (and far-reaching) is because Venus will be in the opposite sign from its home in Taurus, a placement that amplifies the already-seductive energy this transit brings explains Narayana Montúfar, senior astrologer for Astrology.com. Plus, the communication planet Mercury is also in Scorpio until November 30, amplifying the energy even more. This year, Venus in Scorpio "goes for the kill," she says.
Per Montúfar, we're "ditching on-the-surface connections for emotional, deep, and real bonds." But, she also warns that this planet-sign combination can make us obsessive, controlling, and even manipulative if we're not careful. You know that scene in Mean Girls where Cady says, "I was a woman possessed. I spent about 80% of my time talking about Regina, and the other 20% of the time, I was praying for someone else to bring her up so I could talk about her more. I could hear people getting bored with me, but I couldn't stop." Picture that kind of energy.
Leslie Hale, psychic astrologer at Keen.com, says that this struggle will be most difficult for both fire and air signs. While it's important to let your guard down and be open to love, we'll have to take care to not get too wrapped up in a shiny new relationship. With the added pressure from the holidays and the pandemic, many of us are in an extra-vulnerable state this season. Enjoy new friends and partners, but if you start to notice some of the warning signs Cady talks about — spending all your time thinking about the person, not being able to stop talking about them — focus on bringing balance back into your social life.
There's a silver lining: sag season. "Luckily, the sun will be entering Sagittarius on the same day Venus enters Scorpio, balancing the water element by adding fire and optimism to the mix," Hale explains. The sign of the archer should help keep Venus in Scorpio from becoming too hot to handle.
Make sure to mark your calendars for November 27, with a note reminding you to be flexible. This is when Venus will form an opposition to Uranus, the planet of unexpected changes, in Taurus, which Montúfar says will bring surprises in love. These changes may be positive, though not necessarily enjoyable: "This aspect could bring a separation that has been long overdue," she says, adding, "it could also spark intense passions that could feel almost fated." This could be the very transit that turns your love life into an IRL Hallmark holiday movie — as long as you're open to it. (But, Hale says, the changes brought about by Uranus transits tend to be short-lived, so this might not be a forever love.)
Feel like a lot to take in? This transit isn't really as dark as it seems. Right now, we all have the capacity to feel closer to our fellow humans — a very festive sentiment, and one that's welcome after so many months of rigorous social distancing, when even having a few Christmas drinks is a non-starter. Yes, we'll have to be sure not to get carried away. But hopefully, we'll spend this transit feeling closer to our favourite people than ever before.