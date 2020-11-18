Ariana Grande's Positions single "34+35" leaves little to the imagination. For its music video, however, it suffices to say that the singer let her imagination run wild.
In the visual for the horny track, which is — you do the math — about 69-ing (maybe generally, but more likely with her boyfriend Dalton Gomez, who she's been dating for most of this year), Grande has mixed together some of her signature moves: An aesthetic-y retro dance sequence alongside a funny, out-of-this-world storyline.
Advertisement
Grande poses as a scientist, working in her lab coat alongside other professionals to create a sort of FrankenGrande. As they beep-boop buttons and frantically mill around, a robotic version of Grande in a suit of armour (with boobs) lays on a table. Finally, Dr. Grande is able to bring FrankenGrande to life, but then the tables turn. FrankenGrande uses her powers to turn all the scientists into Austin Powers-esque sex dolls, outfitted in '60s beehives and little fluffy pink teddies. As they dance, shots of Grande dancing in another retro setting is spliced in.
The best part is arguably after the credits roll, when you see the visual's director, Director X, instructing the actors how to react and move in this ridiculous scenario.
Watch the music video for Grande's "34+35," below.