Dating back to the suffrage movement, women have long worn white as a symbolic way of resisting gender inequality. In March 1913 , more than 8,000 women wore white to parade down Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, D.C., the day before President Woodrow Wilson’s inauguration, to demand a constitutional amendment allowing them the right to vote. Since then a number of women in politics have donned the colour for significant occasions. Shirley Chisholm wore white when she became the first Black woman to be elected to Congress in 1968. Geraldine Ferraro wore white when she accepted her nomination as the first female vice presidential candidate in 1984. Hillary Clinton wore the colour on a number of occasions throughout her run for president in 2016, as did Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez when she was sworn in as the youngest woman ever elected to Congress in 2019. More recently, AOC wore white on the cover of Vanity Fair